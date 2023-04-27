James Corden has quit 'The Late Late Show' so his children can have the "experience" of growing up in Britain.

The 44-year-old comedian - who has been married to Julia Carey since 2012 and has Max, 12, Carey, eight, and five-year-old Charlotte with her - moved from his home country almost a decade ago to take over hosting duties on the long-running chat show but admitted that even though it is "a lot to walk away from", he wants his children to be able to spend time with their grandparents in England.

Speaking on UK TV show 'Lorraine', he told Dani Behr in a pre-recorded segment: "It's been a real journey and it's strange talking about it now because it all just feels so overwhelming. It will always be so mindblowing to me that this is something that I was able to do.

"Nothing about me thought that I should be hosting a TV show in America and the fact that I got to do that will always blow my mind. I don't know what I've done to...just have so many memories.

"Lots of people have said to me that they don't understand why I would walk away from such a thing and I get it. It is a lot to leave, it's a lot to walk away from.

"But more than anything, it's not even a professional decision really. It's just a decision where we fundamentally want our kids to experience what it feels like to grow up in Britain.

"There's people there at home who are getting older and we want them to have a relationship with their grandkids. We want our kids to have a relationship with their grandparents."

The 'Cats' star went on to tease that has some "really big stuff" planned for the finale of the show, including an appearance from Hollywood star Tom Cruise and explained that it was "really moving" to have fellow Brit Adele make a surprise reappearance for the final edition of his 'Carpool Karaoke' segment - which over the years has seen superstars like Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, and Pink join him on a drive round LA as they belt out classic tracks - especially because they both made the move across the pond around the same time.

He added: "We've got some big stuff planned, we have a really big bit with Tom Cruise who was pretty adamant that he'd come and film something with us before we come off the air. It's ridiculous! Eight or nine years ago, Tom Cruise wasn't even a human being to me, he was like a Marvel superhero!

"We've had a great time over the last eight years, what we've been able to do together.

"We have the last ever 'Carpool Karaoke', which I didn't know was gonna be the last ever one. It was a surprise to me, I thought the last one was gonna be P Diddy but I was surprised at home by Adele, who comes in and says 'It's your last Carpool and I'm driving you' and it was so emotional.

"We both moved to LA about four days from each other, it's very moving, I was so blown away that she did it for us."