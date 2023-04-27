Don Lemon is "excited for a new chapter" after being fired by CNN.

The 57-year-old presenter took a temporary leave from the network in February after he claimed on-air presidential candidate Nikki Haley “isn’t in her prime” as a 51-year-old woman, and he announced earlier this week he had been let go after 17 years, but he insisted he isn't worried about the future.

Admitting his exit was a "surprise", he added to 'Extra': “Life goes on. That’s behind me and we’ll see what happens in the future...

"I'm excited for a new chapter. I think life is short, and whatever life hands you, you have to bob and weave and do it.

"I didn’t think I would be at work one evening and get a phone call that my sister had died, but I had to deal with that. I didn’t think that my dad would die young of diabetes…

"So there are lots of things that come your way that are unexpected, but I’m a survivor. I come from strong, sturdy stock in Louisiana and a lot of people are rooting for me and who love me.”

But before he thinks about finding a new job, Don - who praised his "biggest supporter", partner Tim Malone - is planning to take a holiday.

He added: “I have time. I don’t have to rush to another job, even if I want another job.

“I’m gonna spend my summer on the beach and on the boat, and with my family. Just chill out and then I’ll see what happens next, but I’m fortunate enough to be in a position where I can do that."

The presenter has "no regrets" about the situation.

Asked if he would do anything differently, he replied: “I live my life with no regrets and whatever I did, I did, I owned.

“I don’t look back and don’t want to change things in the past… Onward.”