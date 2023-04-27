'Quantum Break' has returned to Xbox, PC and Game Pass.

Remedy Entertainment's cinematic action-adventure title had been removed from storefronts and services earlier this month due to "some licenses that expired", with Microsoft describing the situation as "temporary".

At the time, Xbox executive Aaron Greenberg tweeted: "Don’t worry Quantum Break will be coming back to Game Pass.

"It is being temporarily removed due to some licenses that expired that were in the process of being renewed. Will let you know as soon as it is back."

Now, he has confirmed the game's return to Xbox, Game Pass and PC via Steam and the Microsoft Store.

He wrote: "Good news everyone, @QuantumBreak

has officially returned to Xbox, PC, and Game Pass.

"Thanks for your patience as team worked to get this addressed."

The game was first released in 2016, with the official synopsis hailing the title as a "one part hard-hitting video game, one part thrilling live action show".

The description reads: "In the aftermath of a split second of destruction that fractures time itself, two people find they have changed and gained extraordinary abilities.

"One of them travels through time and becomes hell-bent on controlling this power. The other uses these new abilities to attempt to defeat him – and fix time before it tears itself irreparably apart.

"Both face overwhelming odds and make dramatic choices that will determine the shape of the future."