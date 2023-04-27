'Star Wars Jedi: Survivor' will include a Slow Mode toggle and other accessibility options.

EA has revealed the support being given to ensure "more players" can enjoy the action, including fully remapping the controls, various difficulty settings, and options for subtitles and visuals.

In a blog post explaining the options, Jonas Lundqvist - senior director of development - said: "With 'Jedi: Survivor', we've been able to build on what we learned from 'Fallen Order'.

"We were fortunate to receive great feedback from the community when we released the original game back in 2019, enabling us to keep improving the game after launch.

"That experience, and those learnings, have been hugely important in getting us to where we are today as they've influenced our process as well as specific features on 'Jedi: Survivor', and so we'd like to thank our community for that as together we are opening the game up for more players to enjoy."

When it comes to Slow Mode in particular, the feature will let player slow the action to make things easier, while it can also be set to only impact combat.

Lundqvist added: "The Slow Mode has been a particularly exciting feature to work on because of its versatility.

"It primarily started out as a feature that we thought would be helpful in combat, but quickly realised that it could be beneficial for anything that had a timing component.

"It opens up some of our platforming to be more accessible, allows for different reaction times and helps make the game generally more accessible to a larger audience."