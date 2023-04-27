Elizabeth Olsen doesn't understand why she has been nicknamed the "internet's mom."

The 34-year-old actress went viral when she presented an award at the Oscars ceremony earlier this year alongside Pedro Pascal - who garnered the nickname of the "internet's daddy" - but admitted she was unsure about her new moniker because it makes her "feel old."

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I really don't get it. My friends have tried to explain to me that it's, like, a good thing? I don't know. Like, mothers are great, I guess, but I don't know. It makes me feel old. Because I think the people that are saying it must be young? Like, I'm not sure how I feel about it."

However, the 'WandaVision' star - who is the younger sister of 1990s twin actresses Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen - went on to add that she would indeed love to work on something with Pedro after the duo announced 'Navalny' as the Best Documentary at the annual ceremony.

She said: "I would love to work with Pedro! We've been friends for a long time."

Meanwhile, Elizabeth - who is married to musician Robbie Arnett - is now starring in HBO Max's true crime drama series 'Love and Death' and revealed that the wig she wore in a scene for a trial became one of the biggest things to focus on when bringing her character of murder suspect Candy Montgomery to the screen.

She said: "I really loved the three-quarter wig I wore. It was something that we focused on, trying to figure out how to look most like her when she was on trial, since most images of her were during the trial. So I think that I would say that wig, yeah."