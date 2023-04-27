'Control' lead designer Paul Ehreth is fronting a new NetEase studio.

The company has announced plans for Anchor Point, which will focus on creating "action-adventure experiences that take risks and journey deep into uncharted territory".

Ehreth - who is also known for his work as campaign designer for Halo 4 and 5 - will be joined at the studio by head of operations Pere Torrents.

The pair will work with "colleagues with decades of combined experience in the industry", with credits including 'Red Dead Redemption 2', 'Halo', 'The Division' and 'Ghost of Tsushima'.

The studio are currently in the process of hiring "up to 100 people across Europe and North America" - including developers, designers and technical artists - to work either remotely, on-site in Anchor Point's Barcelona and Seattle offices, or as a hybrid.

The studio is looking to develop games for console and PC "that push the boundaries of entertainment and bring elements of surprise into the gameplay".

Meanwhile, Ehreth added in a statement that the studio's gole is to "build an adventure that will stay fresh and provide a unique experience that will surprise and delight people each time they play".

Simon Zhu, president of global investments and partnerships at NetEase Games, commented: "When we met Paul, we immediately realised he had the passion to create truly magical worlds, with experiences that are surprising and offer something new every single time they are played.

"At NetEase Games, we believe in giving creators the ability to build games of lasting quality that will be played for many years to come.

"We know Anchor Point Studios is reaching for the stars and we’ll make every effort to help them get there."