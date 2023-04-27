Jennifer Coolidge has spent the last year meeting the "people she wants to sleep with."

The 61-year-old actress shot to fame in the late 1990s and early 2000s with roles in 'American Pie' and 'Legally Blonde' but enjoyed a massive career resurgence in 2020 with her multi-award-winning portrayal of socialite Tanya McQuoid on the hit HBO series 'The White Lotus' and joked that she has spent her time since meeting the idols she lusts after but remained coy on revealing any names.

Asked what the best part of her career success over the last year has been, she told US TV show 'Extra': "I haven't had to pay for clothes! What else? Oh, meeting my idols, whether it was at the SAG Awards, the Emmys, the Oscars, they had all these actors that I got to meet that I had crushes on, people I want to sleep with.

"They say you ruin it if you let the people know who you want to do that with."

The 'Watcher' star - who is currently thought to be single but has previously been romantically linked with Chris Kattan and Banks McClintock - recently admitted that she has "wasted" a huge amount of her life trying to find someone special instead of just working on herself and now believes that taking care of oneself should be a top priority whatever happens.

She told Time magazine: "There was just like, a giant chunk of my life that was wasted on trying to get boyfriends who didn’t want me, instead of just, you know, taking care of business and, and working on my own thing.

"I think we have to really take care of ourselves and get our own thing going. And then if a guy comes in, it’s all great. Or if a guy doesn’t come in, it’s all great."