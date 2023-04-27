Emma Watson has been drinking wine "since [she] was a kid".

The 'Harry Potter' actress never viewed alcohol as "forbidden fruit" and got "confused" over other teenagers' excitement at trying booze because she had been introduced to a lunctime tipple by her father from a young age.

In an interview with the Financial Times' How To Spend It magazine, she said: "I was quite surprised when other kids got really excited about the idea of getting their hands on alcohol.

"My dad would give me wine and water for lunch since I was a kid. So I was pretty confused as a teenager and everyone thought alcohol was a forbidden fruit."

Emma recently reflected on the impact Saturn Return - an astrological concept when the planet is at the same celestial coordinates it was at a person's birth, which happens roughly every 30 years and is said to align with a challenging time as the individual finally matures into full adulthood - has had on her life.

Sharing a series of portraits, Emma wrote on Instagram: "This is 33. Holy moly. Before 29 I hadn’t even heard of a Saturn Return as a concept. Let’s just say that now I am well acquainted.

"I stepped away from my life - I learned to surf (badly), I rode some horses (that went better), I did a lot of therapy (YESS therapy!).

"My brother and I joined forces @renaisspirits. I adopted Sofia in Mexico, who seems to be an angel not a dog.

"We filmed a Harry Potter reunion. I said goodbye to my Grandma and Grandpa. I retraced my steps. I started a women’s environmental investment fund.

"I played Pickleball with @sugarrayleonard and I even played golf and then tried to make all of my girlfriends learn too."

The 'Little Women' star spent months working "one-handed" after a culinary accident and has settled into more healthy routines.

She continued: "I cut my thumb nail off on both hands trying to cook for myself and then was only able to do things one handed for months.

"I felt really sad and really p**** off about a lot of things. I learned more about love and being a woman.

"It took me three years but I have finally figured out a daily practice and can actually keep it for more than a few days in a row. I burned some things down. I eat green things now! I got obsessed with making Squarespace websites. I directed my first commercial."