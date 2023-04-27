Kelsea Ballerini will "always appreciate" Wynonna Judd for reaching out her after her divorce.

The 29-year-old singer called time on her marriage to Morgan Evans in 2022 after five years together and recalled that her fellow country star - whom she first met as a fan during a meet and greet event at a local mall as a teenager - was the first person to pick up the phone to her when the split news broke.

Speaking to Wynonna on her Paramount+ documentary 'Wynonna Judd: Between Hell and Hallelujah ', she said: "You have this perception of people that are on the radio and in a glass box before you ever have the opportunity to meet them in the meet and greet or in a mall.

"There have been people that have been disappointing and there have been people that have been far greater than I could've ever imagined.

"Sharing the stage with you will be framed on my wall for the rest of my life. But the moment I will always appreciate the most is when you were the first call that I got when the news broke about my divorce. "

The 'Love Can Build a Bridge' songstress shot to fame alongside her mother Naomi - who took her own life in 2022 at the age of 76 after years of suffering from depression - in the 1980s and appeared to be shocked at Kelsea's revelation.

She replied: "I didn't know that!"

Kelsea concluded: "So thank you for being far more legendary than anyone will even actually know."

Just days ago, 'Miss Me More' hitmaker Kelsea claimed that she still believes love is the "whole point of life" one year on from when she filed for divorce.

She told People magazine: "The greatest gift you can give yourself is staying soft. It's really easy to put up walls and picket fences and barbed wire when a relationship doesn't go how you think it's

going to because you don't want to get hurt again. A real gift you can give yourself is to stay soft because you never know when you're going to find it again.

"The whole point of life is love, and I'm a heart-first girly, we all know this."