Lea Michele's son is "doing well" again after being forced to return to the hospital following a mystery illness.

The 36-year-old actress was forced to pull out of some shows in 'Funny Girl' on Broadway last month after three-year-old Ever - who she has with husband Zandy Reich - was hospitalised and while the have a long way to go in terms of recovery, the youngster is "healthy" agazin.

Speaking at the TIME 100 Gala in New York City, she told People magazine: "We still have a little bit of a long road ahead of us here, but he's doing well, thank God, and healthy. [I've had] the most amazing support from my cast and my family. They have been wonderful."

The former 'Glee' star has not disclosed exactly what is wrong with her child as of yet but his readmission to hospital came just days after he had made it home at the beginning of April and she took to social media to tell fans she was trying to be "strong" as a parent as she hid in the hospital bathroom.

She wrote on Instagram: "Today was a hard day As parents we have to be strong for our kids. But sometimes you just want to break down and cry “(Hidden in the bathroom or closet is usually best. Today I chose hospital bathroom).

"These hard times show you truly what matters and is

important in life and how much we have to be grateful for. It’s been hard to say the least but our boy is such a champ and is

going to be ok. But it still hurts."

Just days prior to that incident, the 'Scream Queens' actress had told 'Entertainment Tonight': "He's well, thank you so much. He's good."