Dolly Parton thinks that "anything is possible" through faith.

The 77-year-old country music legend - who has sold more than 100 million records and hsa released more than 50 studio albums since beginning her career in the 1960s - asks God to "bless everything" that she does and believes her "spiritual energy" is the reason she is still making music.

She told Fox News Digital: "My faith impacts everything that I do because I do believe that, through God, all things are possible. And so I always ask God to bless everything that I do and the people that I work with and to bring all the right things and right people into my life and to take the wrong ones out.

"So, I try to just live through love as much as I can. And so I just think that my spirituality has been a guiding light in my life and my strength, really, in my creative energy. And my spiritual energy has really been a great force to keep me going all these years and still being productive."

The 'Jolene' hitmaker - who has been married to Carl Thomas Dean since 1966 - now has a reported net worth of $650 million grew up in a big family in relative poverty in rural Tennessee and got her break after she began appearing on local radio stations but is determined to "never forget" her roots and tries to "stay in touch" with her younger self.

She added: "Well, I would just tell her to buckle up. You're in for the ride of your life. I do still have my little self inside me. I never forget who I am, where I came from, how I felt, what I wanted as a child or what I dreamed and hoped for. So, I always try to stay in touch with that little girl."