Christoph Waltz was happy to do "s*****" acting jobs for the sake of his family.

The 66-year-old actor admits that he initially struggled to find attractive on-screen roles, and Christoph is now really grateful for the success that he's managed to achieve in the movie business.

The Oscar-winning star - who has five children from two marriages - told the Guardian newspaper: "I needed to support a family, so I didn’t have problems doing s***** jobs.

"The chances that I would have ended up as a cantankerous, frustrated old fart were pretty high, so I am seriously grateful that I managed to escape that.

"There are endless cop shows on German television, but it feels like in Germany they have more regional cop shows than anywhere else. So I played regional cops and regional murderers for what seemed like an eternity."

Christoph has enjoyed huge success in the film industry.

Now, the Hollywood star doesn't even know what he would do if he wasn't an actor.

Christoph - who has starred in a host of big-budget movies, including 'Django Unchained', 'Spectre' and 'Big Eyes' - shared: "It’s far too late to think about what I would have done.

"I wanted to be an artist, I wanted to be a cinematographer, then I became an actor. Why? That is open to speculation, especially on my part. I’ve been doing this for over 45 years.

"So you understand my hesitance to think about what I would have done had I not become an actor."

Christoph also joked that his life could easily have gone in a very different direction.

He quipped: "Maybe I’d have become an alcoholic, or a bank president - or both."