Kim Kardashian's family are keen to see her find love.

The 42-year-old star hasn't publicly dated anyone since splitting from Pete Davidson last year - but her family hope that she'll soon return to the dating scene.

A source told 'Entertainment Tonight': "Her family is encouraging her to get back out there again and everyone just wants her to be happy and continue to succeed in all ways."

The brunette beauty - who has North, nine, Saint, seven, Chicago, five, and Psalm, three, with Kanye West - is doing her best to maintain a "good co-parenting relationship" with her ex-husband.

Kim is also keen to "move forward" with her life, following her acrimonious break-up from Kanye and her split from Pete.

The insider added: "Kim is doing great and just wants to move forward and be happy."

Last year, meanwhile, an insider claimed that Kim is determined to include Kanye in the lives of their children.

The reality TV star - who was married to Kanye between 2014 and 2022 - won't allow her split from the rap star to undermine his relationship with their kids.

The source told E! News in December: "Kanye will always be their dad and it won't change.

"All the kids are very bonded to Kanye and adore him despite what's going on. Kim is doing a great job of not letting that change their relationship."

Kim is also determined to include Kanye in "important events in the kids' lives".

The insider explained: "He will always be a part of their lives and she will help facilitate that. She absolutely wants to include him in important events in the kids' lives and makes every effort."