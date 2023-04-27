Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock have "a great co-parenting relationship".

The 41-year-old singer has River, eight, and Remington, seven, with her ex-husband - but in spite of having a good co-parenting relationship, the situation hasn't "always been easy" in recent years.

A source told Us Weekly: "She has a great co-parenting relationship with Brendan, but things haven’t always been easy in terms of their personal relationship.

"However, they’ve come a long way and are handling things with their kids really well."

Kelly and Brandon, 46, split in 2020 and they finalised their divorce two years later.

The pop star agreed to pay Brandon a one-time sum of $1.3 million, as well as $115,000 in monthly spousal support until January 2024.

What's more, Kelly was awarded primary custody of their kids, with Brandon being given monthly visitations.

The 'Miss Independent' hitmaker previously confessed that her children were devastated by her split from Brandon.

She told the 'Angie Martinez IRL' podcast: "I literally ask my kids every night when we're snuggling, 'Are you happy?' And if you're not, what could make you happier?

"Sometimes they'll say - especially the past two years - a lot of it - and it kills me - and I want them to be honest so I don't ever say, 'Oh god, don't tell me that,' but a lot of times it would be like, 'You know, I'm just really sad. I wish mommy and daddy were in the same house.' And they're really honest about it. And I'm raising that kind of individual."

Kelly has been able to empathise with her children, having been through a similar situation herself.

She said: "I just sit there and I'm like, 'I get it. I'm from a divorced family as well. I get it. That sucks. But we're going to work it out. And you are so loved by both of us'.

"I think communicating with them and not treating them - not treating them like an adult, because they're not - but not treating them like a child. They're not small feelings. Those are huge feelings, and those are huge emotions."