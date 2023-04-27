Jerry Springer's former publicist has hailed the TV star as a "class act".

The talk-show host passed away at his Chicago home at the age of 79, and Gary Rosen has paid a glowing tribute to Springer, describing him as a "good father and grandfather".

Speaking to PEOPLE, Gary added: "The rest - the celebrity part - he said is just ego. I will remember him [as] a class act, who was a true mensch to his staff, crew and fans from all over the world."

The publicist also revealed that he'll remember the TV star - whose self-titled show ran from 1991 until 2018 - as being "very self-deprecating and private".

He shared: "When we would go out and do press, if we were either in another city or we had extra time on our hands, we would go to Barnes and Noble, and Jerry would buy a stack of books.

"He would often take these books and when he would go out for lunch or dinner, he would sometimes eat by himself and just read."

Gary insisted that Springer didn't take himself too seriously - despite the success of his long-running TV show.

He said: "He didn't take himself too seriously.

"People would come up on the street and say, 'Jerry, I love your show,' and he'd go, 'I'm sorry.' That was Jerry. He was like your uncle. He was the every man. He just had this crazy show."

The talks show host died after battling pancreatic cancer for a few months.

Jene Galvin, a life-long friend and spokesperson for the family, previously told 'Entertainment Tonight': "Jerry’s ability to connect with people was at the heart of his success in everything he tried whether that was politics, broadcasting or just joking with people on the street who wanted a photo or a word.

"He’s irreplaceable and his loss hurts immensely, but memories of his intellect, heart and humour will live on."