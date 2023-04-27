Bebe Rexha thinks Dolly Parton is one of the "kindest and warmest human beings" she's ever met.

The 33-year-old singer joined forces with the country music icon to record the track 'Seasons', and Bebe has revealed that she cherished the experience of working with the award-winning icon.

Bebe told PEOPLE: "Her voice is just phenomenal. And second of all, she's probably one of the nicest, kindest and warmest human beings I've ever met in my entire life.

"Like there's not one bad thing you can say about Dolly and there's not one bad thing I've ever heard anybody say about Dolly because there isn't.

"And she said she would adopt me, so I'm waiting on that."

The blonde beauty also worked with Snoop Dogg on the her latest single, 'Satellite', with Bebe describing the rap legend as a "cool, dope guy".

She said: "With Snoop, he has just so much swag. And he is exactly who you think he is. He is this cool, dope guy who's just enjoying his life. Super talented.

"The way he spits his bars [is] insane. They just flow like water."

Meanwhile, Bebe previously revealed that she doesn't want to be defined by her bipolar disorder diagnosis.

The singer insisted she won't allow the disorder - which causes periods of depression and abnormally elevated moods - to take over her life.

She told Self magazine: "It's scary, but at a certain point you got to say, 'F*** it, this is who I am.' Or you just keep it to yourself.

"At the end of the day, it's nobody's business. But, for me, I like to be very transparent with my fans ... and I won't allow it to label me. It's something that I'm going through, but it's not me."