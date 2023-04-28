Dolly Parton has "always had a crush" on Sir Mick Jagger.

The 77-year-old singer is a long-time fan of the Rolling Stones frontman, and she's disappointed that he doesn't appear on her new album.

Dolly - whose new record is called 'Rock Star' - told 'Entertainment Tonight': "There was a lot of people I wanted, and a lot of people that would have been happy to do [it] and actually wanted to do it, but we never could either find the right song or we never could get our schedules together before our deadline was over.

"But I love Mick Jagger no matter what. I'll still be running after him all all through the years. Maybe if I ever do another one, or maybe I can sing on one of his records."

Despite this, Dolly worked with a host of A-list stars on her new album, including Sir Elton John, Sir Paul McCartney, Stevie Nicks, and Pink.

And the country music icon has revealed that she feels very proud of the record.

The singer - who released her debut album, 'Hello, I'm Dolly', back in 1967 - shared: "I was really pleased. Like everything I do, I ask God to bless it and to guide me in it and to let it be a blessing for everybody that's involved in it.

"I've made some really good friends. It's just really had a good, positive effect on everybody ... It's gonna get a lot of publicity and everybody wanted to do their best for me. I wanted to do my best for them. So, because of that, we really came up with some great stuff."