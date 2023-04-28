'I'm so lucky!' Brooklyn Beckham is still in the honeymoon phase with Nicola Peltz

2023/04/28 07:00 (BST)

Brooklyn Beckham feels as if he is still in the "honeymoon phase" with Nicola Peltz.

The 24-year-old star - who is the son of footbaler David Beckham and former Spice Girl Victoria - tied the knot with actress Nicola, 28, in a reported $3 million dolllar wedding just over a year ago and feels "so lucky" to have her.

Asked if he still feels as if he is in the honeymoon period, he told 'Entertainment Tonight': "Definitely! How gorgeous does she look? I'm so lucky."

Brooklyn was then asked to discuss what he and his wife are planning to wear to the upcoming Met Gala - a prestigious event organised by Vogue's Anna Wintour which sees the biggest names in Hollywood hit the red carpet for an evening centered around fashion - but would only reveal that they plan to keep things "very classy."

Meanwhile, former 'Bates Motel' star Nicola - who is the daughter of billionaire businessman Nelson Peltz and his wife Claudia - revealed how her husband had treated her for her birthday earlier this year, nothing how the 'Cookin' with Brooklyn' host had treated her to a pair of "very special" designer earrings.

In the joint interview, she said: "Brooklyn, actually, for my birthday this year, bought me these amazing, beautiful Tiffany's hoops that I have at home. They mean so much to me!"

At the beginning of April, the couple celebrated their first anniversary and Brooklyn wife with a huge bunch of flowers with a card that read: "Dear Nicola, I can't believe it's been a year since I married my best friend. This year has been the most amazing year with my absolute gorgeous wife ... I am so grateful for every single day I get to wake up next to you. Here's to many more years baby. I love you so much."

