Bam Margera has pleaded not guilty to an assault charge after turning himself in to police.

The 43-year-old 'Jackass' star surrendered to cops in Pennsylvania on Thursday (27.04.23) after a warrant was issued for an arrest following an alleged altercation with his musician brother Jess Margera on Sunday (23.04.23) and he appeared in court for arraignment where he denied charges of assault, harassment and making terroristic threats.

Bam's lawyer Michael van der Veen told TMZ.com: "He was arraigned and entered his plea of not guilty. He was released on an unsecured bail. Mr. Margera enjoys all of his constitutional rights, including the presumption of innocence. The wild rumours regarding his behaviour this week are absolutely false. He is in good health and in good spirits."

Bam was freed on $50,000 and is due back in court at the end of May. The judge also ordered him to stay away from his brother Jess and complete a drug and alcohol assessment.

According to court documents, officers responded to an incident at a property in Chester County, Pennsylvania on Sunday (23.04.23) and Jess allegedly told them his TV star brother had banged and kicked his bedroom door and left him a threatening note. Jess is also alleged to have told officers Bam later assaulted him and made threats against him and others in the house.

Police said Bam had fled into the woods before they arrived at the scene.

After his arraignment, Bam addressed the case in a post on social media in which he denied his brother's claims. Bam wrote: "I just got out of the courthouse with my lawyers. Everything went great and the false accusations of what my brother says are not true and he will be sued for defamation as well as being evicted from Castle Bam sooner than later.

"The reason I lost my cool is because I read his phone saying he wants me back in California and he wants to find a way to 302 me. F*** him."

Bam's reference to a 302 suggests Jess was planning to have his sibling committed to an acute inpatient psychiatric hospital on an involuntary admission.

Jess also addressed the drama in a series of posts on Twitter which have since been deleted. He wrote: "I'm trying to stay positive. Bam really is the sweetest guy when he isn't messed up. But since his meth habit, he's unrecognisable and I really don't know what he's capable of. Seeing him screaming at a person that wasn't there, hallucinating. It's really scary and heartbreaking."