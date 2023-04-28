James Corden reflected on how he has seen "so much change" in America as 'The Late Late Show' came to an end on Thursday (27.04.23).

The 44-year-old star - who has Max, 12, Carey, eight, and five-year-old Charlotte with wife Julia Carey - moved from his native England to front the CBS talk show from LA almost a decade ago but when closing out his final episode on Thursday (27.04.23) , he urged Americans to embrace the "optimism and joy" of their country.

He said: "Moving here to America eight years ago, it was a huge leap for me and my family. My son was three, our daughter was 12 weeks old and we now have another small person, and she's American.

"We started this show with Obama, then Trump, then a global pandemic, and I've watched America change a lot over these past eight years. I've watched divisions grow and I've seen and I've felt a sense of negativity grow and at points boil over. And I guess all I really want to say tonight is, I implore you to remember what America signifies to the rest of the world.

"My entire life, it has always been a place of optimism and joy, and yes it has flaws - so many. But show me a country that doesn't.

"Just because somebody disagrees with you it doesn't make them bad or evil. We are all more the same than we are different, and there are so many people who are trying to stoke those differences, and we have to try as best we can to look for the light, look for the joy, because if you do it's out there."

At the beginning of the episode, James was woken up by broadcasting rivals Seth Meyers, Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon, and Stephen Colbert, who joked to him that he "can't just leave" the world of late-night TV and then President Joe Biden made a surprise appearance in a pre-recorded message and thanked him for "never" inviting him onto the show's popular 'Carpool Karaoke' segment.

He said: "Thank you for all the joy you brought homes across America. Special thanks for never asking me to sing in the car with you!"

The 'Cats' star - whose parents Malcolm and Margaret were in the studio audience - was joined by a host of Hollywood A-listers for the special send-off episode, including the likes of 'As It Was' hitmaker Harry Styles, who revealed that he would "never say never" to the idea of reuniting with his former One Direction bandmates, and legendary comedy actor Will Ferrell.

And he also performed a song from 'The Lion King' early in the episode as part of a skit which saw Tom Cruise gatecrash the Broadway show.

James said: "I’ve seen Tom Cruise do so many crazy things, but I never thought I see him do something like this!"

Will had also taken to the host’s desk with a sledgehammer, which prompted James to ask "What just happened?!"

Will exclaimed: "It's your last show!"

James, Will, and Harry all took part in a final edition of 'Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts' as they all gorged on various disgusting foods together, with the 'Elf' star remarking: "It’s like Thanksgiving!"

Will told James: "You’ve done such an amazing job coming into the late-night space, such original comedy and to establish your place in America while coming from a s***-hole country like England, coming here and holding your own."

What's more, James performed his own rendition of Donna Summer hit 'Last Dance' and sang the words: "Let's blow CBS' dough one last time - go big or go home on my last day in the sunshine."

Joining James on the final edition of his 'Carpool Karaoke' segment - which has seen pop legends such as Britney Spears, Pink, and Miley Cyrus join James on a drive round LA whilst they belt out classic tunes together - was British superstar Adele, who made a return to the segment for the grand finale but in a format twist, took on the wheel herself after getting her close friend out of bed as a surprise to take him on the ride.

Adele - who moved to LA within days of James - told him: "I’m just not ready to come back yet, otherwise I would come back with you."

James closed out his tenure on the show with more singing as he sat at a piano and attempted to muster up a goodbye song through tears.

He sang: "That’s our show", saluted the crowd and waved goodbye for one last time.