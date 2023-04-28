Bonnie Chapman's house has burned down, killing her pets - but she was able to "salvage" her mother's ashes.

The daughter of Duane 'Dog' Chapman and his late wife Beth - who died of throat cancer in 2019 - and her boyfriend, Ismael, were at work on Tuesday (25.04.23) when they got a call to say their rental home in Fishersville, Virginia, was on fire, and tragically their three cats, a dog, a gecko and a pet snake all died from smoke inhalation.

The reality TV star told TMZ: "I lost some of the photos of my mother and some of the belongings of hers, but I was able to salvage some of them.

"I was able to salvage my ashes that I have of my mother, and that was one of my main worries."

Although Bonnie doesn't plan to start a GoFundMe to help recoup the cost of what she and her boyfriend have lost, she is going to look into getting cremation rings and portraits of her beloved pets.

She said: "That's how I'm gonna honour them and I'm gonna keep them with me at all times, because they filled my life with so many memories.

"My oldest cat, Plum, she was my mother's favourite, and we're both divas, and I hope that my mom is really happy to have Plum with her."

Bonnie has urged people to treasure their time with their pets.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I would like to take this opportunity to remind everyone that life is fragile, and we should cherish the moments we have with our loved ones, including our pets. Make the most of the time you have with your furry family members by giving them your full attention, playing with them, and telling them you love them as often as possible.

"I did my best to provide my pets with a wonderful life, and their absence leaves an immense void in my heart."