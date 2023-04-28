Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd are expecting a baby boy.

The 'Dancing with the Stars' professionals are delighted to be "creating their own soccer team" after revealing their six-year-old son Shai is set to have a little baby brother in the coming months.

The couple shared a video to Instagram in which they danced for the camera as their son slid into the frame holding a piece of paper on which he'd written: "Boy".

They added in the caption to the shared post: "It’s a…… [blue heart emojis].

"The Chmerkovskiys as a whole are creating their own soccer team LOL! We’re so elated that Shai will get a baby brother and cannot wait to meet this little guy. He is already measuring quite large and loves to kick mummy in the ribs at all hours of the night!

"Honestly though, when we heard he was fully healthy we both shrieked with joy. There is nothing quite like getting that phone call, with the nurses *pause* (ugh it’s awful) before telling you they’re all good results !! [prayer and heart emoji] (sic)"

And the couple - who recently got Shai a puppy named Hachi - joked they will be planning a third child so they can have a daughter.

They added: "We will have a house FULL of boys, including our little Hachi! I guess this means we have to try for baby number 3 to get that girl #32weekspregnant #genderreveal #housefullofboys. (sic)"

The couple - who married in 2017 - have previously been through heartbreaking miscarriages and Maks recently admitted he was thrilled they would be having another child.

In January, he told Us Weekly magazine: " [It’s] incredible news. Long time coming. We’ve been waitingto have this baby for, you know, over two years now ... I cannot wait. If we’re gonna attribute, you know, certain things that happen or don’t happen to our bodies based on stress, you could understand what Peta was going through as well."