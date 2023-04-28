ASICS have launched a training programme to help teach AI that the power of exercise is to transform the mind.

The sportswear firm found people have been left feeling “inferior”, “unattractive”, and “insecure” as a result of AI imaging typically showing exercise images featuring people with chiselled jaws and minimal body fat.

And with 70% of those surveyed felt good mental health is the most important benefit of regular exercise and that AI images showed unrealistic body types, the company decided to take action.

They have partnered with AI expert Omar Karim to create the AI Training programme, a bank of images of real people enjoying exercise for the feeling, not aesthetics, combined with bespoke lines of code and AI prompts.

Omar said: “AI is an extremely impressive tool, and its possibilities are endless. While it’s exciting that AI can be used in so many interesting ways, it’s extremely important that it’s taught to accurately represent the world and people around us.

“One of the interesting parts about the way AI works is that it learns from the years of content shared online.

“Therefore, it’s on us to ensure that AI is taught to unlearn what could be potentially harmful. What we are looking at is today’s equivalent of airbrushing, only it’s being done automatically and without human judgement.

“I’m really excited to be working with ASICS on this project and impressed by the action they’re taking. I hope this is just the start of brands looking to shape AI in a truly progressive way.”

ASICS is publicly calling on leading AI platforms to use the AI Training programme to teach their AI tools what normal exercise looks and feels like – ending unrealistic and damaging depictions.

They are also urging people to share an image of themselves exercising on social media with the hashtag #TrainingAI and tagging @ASICS. After confirmation, each image will be added to the bank and used to train AI.