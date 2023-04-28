Gayle King says the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are in "a really good place" right now.

The TV star - who is friends with Meghan and Prince Harry - has opened up about the former 'Suits' star's decision to stay at home in the US with the couple's two children while her husband flies back his native UK to attend his father King Charles' coronation on May 6 - insisting they made the right move.

Speaking to Us Weekly, Gayle explained: "I think Meghan and Harry should do what’s best for them. Clearly they know what’s going on in their family life. They know what’s going on over there ...

"I think they make the decision that’s best for them. But I think - as [far as] his dad - I’m glad he’s [Harry is] going."

She added of the couple: "[They are in] a really good place ... You’ve seen the two of them together and I know what they have is really true-blue. And it’s good to see the happiness that they give each other."

It was previously confirmed the Duke of Sussex, 38, will return to London to see his father and stepmother, Queen Consort Camilla, be formally crowned at Westminster Abbey in London on 6 May.

However, Meghan will stay behind with their children - Prince Archie, who turns four on coronation day, and Princess Lilibet, 22 months - and Harry will reportedly return to his family shortly after the ceremony.

Reports suggest the Duke will not stay for the rest of the celebrations and will skip the planned Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle on 7 May which will feature performances from stars including Katy Perry and Lionel Richie.

A source told the Mirror newspaper: “After much back and forth, Harry said that he would be returning for the King’s Coronation but it will only be a fleeting visit. “Organisers have been told Harry won’t be attending the concert with the rest of the Royal Family, which is a great shame as it will be such a spectacular event.”