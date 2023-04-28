Nintendo are not "technically capable" of competing against Microsoft, according to the CMA.

The Japanese gaming corporation have developed several consoles over the years including the Nintendo Wii, Switch and even go all the way back to the Nintendo 64 but now the Competitions and Market Authority have remarked that it could not compete with the X-Box and Playstation creators on a technical basis, just one day after the authoritative body Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard was officially blocked in the UK.

A statement said: "Nintendo does not currently offer CoD, and we have seen no evidence to suggest that its consoles would be technically capable of running a version of CoD that is similar to those in Xbox and PlayStation in terms of quality of gameplay and content."

Despite this, when Microsoft locked in a deal to keep hit shooter game 'Call of Duty' onto the platform for the next decade, Microsoft president Brad Smith claimed that the game should work "work exactly the way people would expect" if played on a rival console.