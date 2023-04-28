Premier Inn are making their first foray into clothing in honour of King Charles’ coronation.

The hotel chain have teamed up with social enterprise The Sewing Rooms to create a royal-style dressing gown, which will be sold on a limited basis to benefit Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity (GOSH Charity).

The robes are made from a soft velour in the hotel chain’s signature purple, which is also the colour of royalty, and are adorned with a faux ermine collar, trim and cuffs, as well as the brand’s logo and a commemorative label inside.

Simon Ewins, Managing Director for Premier Inn said in a statement: “We’re delighted to create a dressing gown fit for a King. As a British business it’s with great pride that we get into the jubilant spirit of the Coronation by unveiling our specially-created robe.

“With sales of our At Home products soaring, we know our customers love to bring the comfort of our hotels into their homes, so what better way to mark the occasion of the Kings Coronation than with these brilliant Royal-style robes - a perfect limited-edition piece to help people enjoy the event in style.

“The Sewing Rooms were the ideal partner for this unique project, and the team’s creativity and skills really came to the fore – managing to create something stylish and comfortable – that will definitely make the wearer feel like Royalty, whether they are relaxing at home or in one of our rooms!”

A limited number of the Robes, priced at £50, will go on sale from 10am on 4 May at www.premierinnathome.com/robes