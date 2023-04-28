'Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon' will feel like a "brand new game", according to its developers.

The upcoming video game is the latest in the third-person 'Armored Core' series - which centres on on a silent protagonist who takes on work as a mercenary pilot in the far future - and now FromSoftware boss - who is also behind the 'Elden Ring' series - Yasunori Ogura has claimed that it will not fee"out of place" but will also feel like a "fresh start" to fans."

He told Eurogamer: As well as using our experience from recent years and combining this with the core elements of what we believe makes Armored Core special, this is still a brand new game and we want it to feel like a new mech action game that fits within the current climate of games. We don't want it to feel out of place. We've taken various strides to make sure it fits not only our own game design philosophy but will feel like a brand new modern action game in the mech genre. And so in that sense we want it to feel like a fresh start and a new first step towards what will hopefully be a successful future for mech action games.

'Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon' is set for release on 25th August across PlayStation and Xbox consoles, plus PC.