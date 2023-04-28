Microsoft has signed a new 10-year deal to keep 'Call of Duty' on the X-Box.

The tech giant behind the hit gaming console had attempted to buy developers Activision Blizzards in the UK in a deal that was eventually blocked by the Competitions and Markets Authority but they have now confirmed that despite the block, the first-person shooter will remain with them for another decade.

A statement posted to Twitter read: "Microsoft and European cloud gaming platform Nware have signed a 10-year agreement to stream PC games built by Xbox on its platform, as well as Activision Blizzard titles after the acquisition closes. While it's still early for the emerging cloud segment in gaming, this new partnership combined with our other recent commitments will make more popular games available on more cloud game streaming services than they are today."

It comes just one day after the CMA confirmed they had blocked the proposed takeover because it would mean "less choice" for gamers over the coming years.

A statement read: "The CMA has prevented Microsoft’s proposed purchase of Activision over concerns the deal would alter the future of the fast-growing cloud gaming market, leading to reduced innovation and less choice for UK gamers over the years to come."