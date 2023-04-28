The Wikimedia Foundation has declared it will not comply with age checks required under the Online Safety Bill.

Rebecca MacKinnon from the group, which supports Wikipedia, added the verification requirement under the bill, currently before Parliament, would “violate our commitment to collect minimal data about readers and contributors”.

The BBC said she declared: “The Wikimedia Foundation will not be verifying the age of UK readers or contributors.”

Her statement comes despite Lucy Crompton-Reid, chief executive of Wikimedia UK, an independent charity affiliated with the foundation, warning some material on the site could trigger age verification.

She told the BBC: “For example, educational text and images about sexuality could be misinterpreted as pornography.”

The Online Safety Bill places increased duties on tech firms to protect users from harmful or illegal content and is expected to come fully into force in 2024.

Minsters say only services posing the highest risk to children will need age verification.

Wikipedia is the eighth most-visited site in Britain, with millions of articles in hundreds of languages written and edited entirely by thousands of volunteers around the world.

Neil Brown, an Internet and telecoms law solicitor, says services likely to be accessed by children must have “proportionate systems and processes” designed to prevent them from encountering harmful content, including age verification.

Wikimedia UK fears the site could be blocked due to the bill.

Ms Crompton-Reid added it is “definitely possible that one of the most visited websites in the world won’t be accessible to UK readers (let alone UK-based contributors).”

She also stated that it is “impossible to imagine” how Wikipedia would cope with checking content to comply with the bill, given there are two edits per second across Wikipedia’s 300-plus languages.

A government spokesperson told the BBC the bill had been “designed to strike the balance between tackling harm without imposing unnecessary burdens on low-risk tech companies.”

The government is also said to believe it is unlikely Wikipedia would be classified as a category one service – those that would be subject to the bill’s strictest rules.