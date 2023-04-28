Meta said AI is “driving good results” as it announced a profit of $5.7bn for the first quarter of this year.

The parent company of Facebook and Instagram exceeded expectations despite a challenging economic climate, with total revenue for the quarter at $28.6bn, while the number of people on Facebook each month rose to just under three billion.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said: “Our community continues to grow. We’re also becoming more efficient so we can build better products faster, and put ourselves in a stronger position to deliver our long-term vision.”

He added the company sees an opportunity to introduce AI agents to billions of people in meaningful ways.

In particular, Meta is exploring chat experiences in WhatsApp and Messenger, visual creation tools for posts in Facebook and Instagram, as well as ads, video and multimodal experiences.

While Meta is following in the footsteps of Google and seeking practical applications for privately-run generative AI, the company has yet to make significant progress in the field.

But Zuckerberg insists Meta is no longer behind in building its AI infrastructure, and the company plans to release generative AI Meta products that can instantly create sentences and graphics in the coming months.

He added the move will not be at the cost of the company’s virtual reality project, the metaverse.

Meta’s Reality Labs division reported a net loss of $4billion in the last quarter, and the company expects “operating losses to increase year over year in 2023”. Nonetheless, Zuckerberg added the “narrative that has developed that Meta is moving away from the metaverse” was “not accurate.”

Meta still plans to reveal the next Quest VR headset later this year.

The positive financial figures come as Meta has cut jobs and projects to become more efficient. Zuckerberg called 2022 “a humbling wake-up call” and urged Meta to prepare for the possibility that this new economic reality will continue for many years.

Meta has reduced almost a quarter of its global workforce, shedding more than 20,000 jobs in just a few months.