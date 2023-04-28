Jason Momoa insisted acting isn't what he "wants to do for a living".

The 'Aquaman' star is happy to "entertain" people with his movies, but his main passions in life are art, his children Lola, 15, and 14-year-old Nakoa-Wolf - who he has with former partner Lisa Bonet - and environmental issues, including his quest to ban single-use plastics.

He told Men's Health magazine: "It's really cool to be up here as an actor, but this is not what I wanna do for a living.

"It's just a moment in time. I wanna go back to making art, to painting, to writing, you know, raising a family, and then making significant environmental change. I'll do movies just to entertain."

Because making movies can take him away from his family for long periods of time, these days Jason only takes on projects he's excited about.

He said: "I don't get to see my kids right now for a very long time. I gotta share things with them. I'm doing everything that I want to do, everything that I'm designed to do. And you've got to do that.

"I want my children to know that and do that.

"I worked for a very long time when they were young doing s*** I didn't want to do to put food on the table. And now? You should only work with the people you wanna work with. You should create with the people you wanna create with.

"Whatever situation you’re in, you gotta find your path."

The 43-year-old actor has developed a "massive bond" with his kids through their shared love of climbing and he loves it when they send him videos of them at their hobby when he's working away.

He said: "I'm watching my heart climb up the wall. They're children, but they're so strong and confident and express themselves through movement.

"Sometimes you have to be dynamic, sometimes static and smooth, and you just get to explore. When they succeed, you feel the moment."

And as a parent, Jason encourages his children not to be afraid of things going wrong because being challenged is an important learning experience.

He told Men's Health magazine: "There's nothing worth doing if it's not gonna be hard and it's not gonna be a struggle. It's OK to fall. You fall, you get back up and do it again.

"They wanna be perfect and they're afraid; they think if you fall, it's bad. But I'm like, 'No, falling is great, man. Falling is great 'cause you're gonna succeed if you keep doing it.'"