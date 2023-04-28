Post Malone has denied speculation he's "doing drugs" and put his recent weight loss down to a healthy new lifestyle.

The rapper has been sporting a svelte new figure in recent months but it prompted some untrue rumours about his health - and he's now spoken out to set the record straight insisting he's started eating better since becoming a first-time dad to a little girl last year.

In a post on Instagram, he wrote: "Hello everybody, I hope you’re having a great night. I wanted to say that i’m not doing drugs, I’ve had a lot of people ask me about my weight loss and I’d suppose, performance on stage.

"I’m having a lot of fun performing, and have never felt healthier. I guess dad life kicked in and I decided to kick soda, and start eating better so I can be around for a long time for this little angel."

Post - who welcomed his little girl with his fiancee last summer - went on to insist he's now determined to give up smoking and booze for the sake of his health.

He went on: "Next up is smokes and brews, but I like to consider myself a patient man … LOL!"

The music star went on to tell fans he's been busy working on new music and he's the "happiest" he's been in a long time.

He added: "I’ve spent a bit in the studio lately working on new music, and am so excited to share it with you, thank you for your patience and support y’all. You make my heart beat.

"I just wanted to say hi, and hopefully I’ll be posting more on here, my brain is in a super dope place, and I’m the happiest I’ve been in a long time.

"If you’re having a hard time or need some love, I can say that you’re loved more than you know, and keep f****** crushing it. Goodnight nerds spread love and rock on."

Speaking before the birth of his little girl last year, Post insisted he was looking forward to all the changes in his life. He told People: "I'm excited for this next chapter in my life, I'm the happiest I've ever been, and for since I could remember I was sad. Time to take care of my body and my family and friends, and spread as much love as we can every day."