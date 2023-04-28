Jessie Ware is 'not having sex all the time' despite racy lyrics

Published
2023/04/28 16:00 (BST)

Jessie Ware is "definitely not having sex all the time" despite her raunchy lyrics.

The 38-year-old pop star often sings about sex in her music, but she's insisted it doesn't mean she's getting a lot of action between the sheets - declaring she's actually "quite prudish" and would like to get frisky with her husband Sam Burrows more often.

In an interview with People, the mum-of-three was asked about her "sex-positive" songs and explained: "It's funny - it's like I'm having sex all the time. I'm definitely not! I'm really quite prudish."

When asked where her saucy lyrics come from, she replied: "Probably wanting to have sex more! But there's power in feeling confident and proud of who you are ...

"And I think that that's probably something that I've had to tell myself to be, and now I've said it enough times, it's drilled into my brain being sex-positive, and it's fun ... It's not meant to be taken too seriously. It's meant to be enjoyed, with a nudge-nudge, wink-wink, you know?"

Jessie - who has been with Sam since she was a teenager - went on to dismiss the suggestion that the men she name-checks in her song 'Shake The Bottle' are past lovers, saying: "Come on, I've been with my husband for 20 years! But it's fun. I think it's fun to put on an outfit. Whereas my mask, before, would be a strong suit and some makeup and a double hair bun in the first record; now, it's characters. Creating characters has opened up songwriting and storytelling for me."

© BANG Media International

jessieware

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

Recommended