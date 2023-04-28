Jessie Ware is "definitely not having sex all the time" despite her raunchy lyrics.

The 38-year-old pop star often sings about sex in her music, but she's insisted it doesn't mean she's getting a lot of action between the sheets - declaring she's actually "quite prudish" and would like to get frisky with her husband Sam Burrows more often.

In an interview with People, the mum-of-three was asked about her "sex-positive" songs and explained: "It's funny - it's like I'm having sex all the time. I'm definitely not! I'm really quite prudish."

When asked where her saucy lyrics come from, she replied: "Probably wanting to have sex more! But there's power in feeling confident and proud of who you are ...

"And I think that that's probably something that I've had to tell myself to be, and now I've said it enough times, it's drilled into my brain being sex-positive, and it's fun ... It's not meant to be taken too seriously. It's meant to be enjoyed, with a nudge-nudge, wink-wink, you know?"

Jessie - who has been with Sam since she was a teenager - went on to dismiss the suggestion that the men she name-checks in her song 'Shake The Bottle' are past lovers, saying: "Come on, I've been with my husband for 20 years! But it's fun. I think it's fun to put on an outfit. Whereas my mask, before, would be a strong suit and some makeup and a double hair bun in the first record; now, it's characters. Creating characters has opened up songwriting and storytelling for me."