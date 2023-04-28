Harrison Ford was reminded of his near-fatal plane crash while filming '1923'.

The 80-year-old actor - who had to make an emergency landing in March 2015 when the vintage aircraft he was piloting suffered engine failure - admitted he has been "struck" by the parallels between his own life and that of Jacob Dutton, the rancher he plays in the 'Yellowstone' spin-off.

In a preview for next month's emmy magazine obtained by People.com, Harrison said: "When the scripts were coming, I was struck by how many major moments in my character's life had a substantial and not coincidental shadow of the same things in my life."

Citing a scene where his character was gravely injured and he watched Dame Helen Mirren, who plays his onscreen wife Cara Dutton, react to the news, Harrison - who is married to Calista Flockhart - added: "I watched a rehearsal with a stand-in being brought into the kitchen, and Helen [Mirren] coming in, sweeping everything off the counter, taking command....

"Even when I talk about it now, it emotionally relates to the airplane crash I had and what my wife went through.

"There have been five of six of those kinds of things that have shown up in the script, and it's really remarkable. There's something that feels bigger than myself, and it's great to be able to serve these ideas."

The 'Indiana Jones' star previously insisted the crash wasn't enough to put him off flying.

He said: "It was one time - and I didn't crash, the plane crashed. I didn't get right out of it, but I'm fine now, it took a while."

Asked if it had put him off flying, he added: "No, it's a big part of who I am."

In 2020, Harrison was ordered to take a training course following an improper runway crossing in April that year.

The 'Star Wars' actor ran into trouble when he was told to hold short of the runway at Hawthorne Airport in California because another aircraft was practicing touch-and-go landings there, but he still crossed and taxied to the other end after mishearing his instructions.

And following an investigation into the incident by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), Harrison had his name cleared of any wrongdoing, on the basis that he agreed to take a special training course to help him brush up on his runway knowledge.

Harrison was required to take a "remedial runway incursion training course," and when he successfully completed it, the FAA closed the book on his case with no additional action.