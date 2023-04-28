David Arquette "wanted to be the breadwinner" when he was married to Courteney Cox.

The 51-year-old actor was married to 'Scream' co-star Courteney, 58, when she was earning up to $1 million per episode as Monica Geller on the NBC sitcom 'Friends' and explained that it was "difficult" to be less successful than her because he wanted to be able to "pick up the cheque" himself.

Speaking on Sirius XM's 'Andy Cohen LIve' when asked if he ever felt inferior to his then-wife, he said: "Yeah, absolutely. It's difficult. I have some of the traditional male things where I want to like, you know, provide and pick up the check and, you know, be the breadwinner. In the acting world in general, you're always going on this rollercoaster of popularity and, you know, not being able to get a job. it's like this weird thing. And then when you're, you know, comparing yourself to someone who's at the, you know, top of the television, iconic world, it's kinda hard to put yourself there, so there was definitely like learning and dealing with that, and a lot of pain and, you know, arguments or, you know, ego, early on."

David - who has 18-year-old Coco with Courtney but split from her in 2013 and now has Charlie, nine as well as six-year-old Alexis with wife Christina McLarty- went on to add that "a lot" of his attitude had to do with the way he was perceiving the situation and how he responded to it before explaining that he had to learn to focus on "himself" to resolve things.

He said: "A lot of it has to do with, you know, the way you're taking things, the way you're saying things, the way you're responding to things, the way you're, you know, allowing other sort of outside influences affect how you feel about yourself.

"I think like building confidence or just, you know, focusing on yourself, like working out some of the pain and trauma that I had so that I could open up like, you know, and own sort of what makes me happy, what my needs are, where my boundaries are