Bebe Rexha is "hurt" by comments about her weight on social media.

The 33-year-old pop star explained in a tweet earlier this month that she was "upset" to see her weight being discussed on TikTok and explained that while she cannot complain because she has put herself in the public eye, urged fans to "stop judging" each other on body size.

"She told PEOPLE: "You don't know what somebody's going through or what their healthy body is. We need to stop judging people. I can't get mad because I am in the public eye, but it is hurtful. It does hurt my feelings, and it is discouraging because I'm always trying to be the best me, but I do struggle with my eating and stuff like that. It gets hard sometimes because like I said, a b**** likes to eat. I've tried every diet, and it just comes down to trying to live the best healthy lifestyle for yourself."

The 'Say My Name' hitmaker went on to acknowledge that she has been "struggling" with her weight but enjoys being "candid" with her fans and explained that she is trying to reach a point where she feels "good" in her body.

Asked if it makes her feel better to discuss such issues with her fans, she said: "100%. It's definitely been something I've been struggling with, so I like being candid with my fans. It's like, 'Yeah, I know I gained some weight, and I'm working on myself.' I'm not completely happy with myself right now, but I feel like I'm working towards a better version of myself every day. Usually when you put an album out, you want to be in your best shape. I'm always trying to get to a point where I feel good in my body, and that's a really hard thing to do."