Haley Lu Richardson struggles to be away from her family when she is shooting 'The White Lotus.'

The 28-year-old actress stars in the hit HBO sitcom that follows a group of vacationers at a resort chain - which films in a different location each season - and explained that because her loved ones are a "top priority" to her, she struggled to be away from her home in California when the latest batch of episodes was shot thousands of miles away in Italy.

She told Brit+Co: "I think I've always kept them in that like top priority spot. It's harder in those moments — I didn't see them for four or five months. But because they are such a huge priority for me — and I never really lose track of those connections even when I'm away — I feel their love, I feel them supporting me from afar, and I'm there for them as much as I can be from afar. It's kind of not even really a thought of how to keep time for them because it's more so in my mind: how do I do all the other stuff in my life like work, and travel, and all these obligations? Like, how do I fit that in around my actual life, which is these connections, these people that I truly love?"

Meanwhile, the former 'Shake It Up' actress starred in the music video for 'Wings' by fellow Disney Channel stars The Jonas Brothers earlier this year and explained that she was "crying" on set because the job had taken her back to her childhood.

She said: "I was like, literally in the sky. I was crying every two minutes. I was completely back to my 12-year-old self — she had totally taken over my body, and she was just living her actual dream."