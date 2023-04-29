Florence Pugh is making plans to debut a dramatic new hairstyle at the upcoming Met Gala.

The 27-year-old actress reportedly got a buzz cut for her new movie 'We Live In Time', which co-stars Andrew Garfield, and while she has been hiding it under wigs during recent public appearances, Florence is ready to show it off at the Met Gala in New York on Monday (01.05.23).

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "She has shaved her head and she looks absolutely incredible.

"She had the crop for her new film.

“Florence and her team are planning for her to make a real stir when she arrives at the Met Gala with her new look.

“She steals the show at most big events but arguably this will be a stand-out look and the talk of the Met Gala.

“There is a back-up wig available in case she gets cold feet but she looks amazing, so her team are hoping she takes the plunge.”

Florence previously cut off her hair for Zach Braff’s 'A Good Person' movie and revealed the decision to do so was made entirely by her.

She told Jimmy Fallon on 'The Tonight Show': "I was like, ‘Zach, I think I should chop my hair off at the beginning of the movie.’ And he was like, ‘The beginning of the movie — cool. That’s not gonna work'."

Florence explained the crew was worried about how to shoot the film in order if she cut her hair at the beginning of filming but she told them, “You’ll figure it out.”