Prince William will star in his own fly-on-the-wall documentary series.

The 40-year-old Prince of Wales- who has three children with his wife Catherine, Princess of Wales - is joining forces with ITV for the series, which will follow him around the UK on a number of public appearances as he launches a homelessness initiative.

A TV source told The Sun newspaper: "This is pretty extraordinary — it’s never been done before.

"Generally access to senior royals is very limited and totally controlled, but William clearly wants to change that.

“He’s keen to highlight his work, particularly on a homeless project which was a subject very close to his mother’s heart, and to connect with the public on a new level.

“He knows all too well how important it is that the monarchy develops a more modern relationship with the British people.

“TV is a great way to do that."

However, royal insiders are keen to point out that William's documentary will be nothing like the bombshell docuseries his brother Prince Harry and sister-in-law Duchess Meghan made for Netflix.

The source added: "This is a dramatic contrast to what Harry has been doing. William has invited cameras to follow him as he fulfils his duties, giving a proper insight into himself and his work as Prince of Wales — this isn’t anything like his brother’s TV appearances.”