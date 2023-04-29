Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ wife Allison Holker has been granted half of his estate.

The 40-year-old dancer - who shared children Weslie, 14, Maddox, seven, and Zaia, three, with Allison, 35 - died by suicide in December and his widow Allison has now been officially given ownership of half of his estate.

Stephen died intestate, or without a will, and although California law states that a surviving spouse is entitled to half of their joint estate once they're deceased, they have to file the petition to prove that they were married to the person who has died.

Allison filed a request for the Spousal Property Petition at the Superior Court of California in Los Angeles County earlier this year and it has now been granted.

According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, she receives half of his interest earnings from his Goldman Sachs Investment account, along with royalties from Cast and Crew Production Services, Disney Worldwide Services, Inc., GEP Talent Services and SAG/AFTRA.

She also receives half of Stephen's interest in 100 per cent of all shares of Stephen Boss Productions, Inc..

Allison previously confirmed Stephen's death in December, saying in a statement: "It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us. Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.

"To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt. I am certain there won't be a day that goes by that we won't honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children.

"Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you."