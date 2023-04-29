Melanie Lynskey feels "grateful" to have found Jason Ritter.

The 45-year-old actress married Jason, 43, in 2020, and although he struggled with alcoholism during the early days of their relationship, she doesn't have any regrets about their romance.

Recalling the early days of their relationship, Melanie told The Independent: "Things were crazy for a while. It got a lot easier when my husband got sober, which I’m so proud of him for, but we were not two people who were ready for a relationship at all."

The actress suggested that their unborn baby may have sparked a change in their relationship.

Melanie - who announced the birth of their daughter in January 2019 - added: "We were at a bad time in our lives, but I’m so grateful to have found him."

Melanie has starred in a host of well-known movies and TV shows during her career, including 'Yellowjackets' and 'Two and a Half Men'.

But she admits that her success hasn't always been straightforward, as she didn't have the "very specific look" that many studios often seek.

Reflecting on her career struggles, she shared: "My agents would try to talk me into auditioning for things but I’d be like, ‘I don’t want to play that kind of character. I don’t like that this character exists. I don’t want to do it'."

Melanie found it hard to reject acting opportunities at a time when she wasn't earning much money.

However, she's always been determined to stick to her principles.

She explained: "It’s hard when you don’t have money, frankly, to pass on things but I really tried to commit to building as interesting a career as I could with my limited options."