Published
2023/04/29 19:00 (BST)

Danielle Fishel considers her 'Boy Meets World' character to be the "other side of [her] heart".

The 41-year-old actress played Topanga Lawrence in the teen sitcom between 1993 and 2000, and she admits that the lines have blurred between herself and her on-screen character.

Danielle told E! News: "When Topanga was first created I felt she was very different from me. She talked slower, she was very sure of herself. She had a lot of strong feminist beliefs that young Danielle had never even thought about."

The actress explained that herself and Topanga "started to become more one in the same, and I don't know where the line starts to blur".

She added: "I don't know how much of who Danielle is, is because of the way Topanga was, or vice versa. I describe Topanga as just being on the other side of my heart - at any given point in time, I can click into it. She is I and I am she."

Last year, meanwhile, Danielle revealed that she had a crush on her 'Boy Meets World' co-star Rider Strong.

The 43-year-old actor played the part of Shawn Hunter and he starred alongside the actress on the hit sitcom.

During an appearance on the 'Pod Meets World' podcast, Danielle explained: "He was so smart, and, you know what? One of my favourite things about Rider - and it still stands to this day - Rider is very effusive. He will tell you how he feels. He is very free with his compliments, but he doesn’t throw them out willy-nilly.

"When Rider compliments you, it is thoughtful, it has meaning - it’s coming from a very real place."

