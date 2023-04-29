Sharna Burgess thinks Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox "do a great job of co-parenting".

The 37-year-old dancer - who has Zane, ten months, with the actor - thinks the former couple have done a great job of co-parenting their kids.

Sharna told the 'Not So Hollywood' podcast: "Honestly, the relationship is great. We're actually all going to Universal today, all together, which is amazing for the kids.

"The reason is great is because the focus is the kids. There's nothing else that needs to be considered other than making this a beautiful, healthy and whole environment for them."

Brian has Journey, six, Bodhi, nine, and Noah, ten, with his ex-wife Megan.

And Sharna has now praised the celebrity duo for setting a good example for their children.

She said: "For them, representation matters. So for them, 'Okay, mommy and daddy aren't together anymore, but they still get along really well.' We can still do things with each other. Communication, mutual respect, learning to show love for the people around you, that's all the stuff that they're watching, and that's so important.

"We do a great job of co-parenting, and we have fun with it as much as we can. I think there's this weird, archaic idea that exes can't be friends, and co-parenting has to be hard."

Earlier this month, Sharna admitted that her life has changed dramatically since she became a stepmom to Brian's kids.

The TV star - who started dating Brian in 2020 - told the 'Quite Frankly' podcast: "[I went] from doing what I want to getting up early in the morning and helping get ready for school, or picking them up from school or activities, or being with them on weekends."