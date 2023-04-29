Florence Pugh loves not having to worry about her on-screen appearance.

The 27-year-old actress plays a troubled addict in 'A Good Person', and Florence has revealed that she "loved" not having to worry about her appearance in the Zach Braff-directed movie.

The actress - who cut her hair for the role - told Sky News' 'Backstage Podcast': "I think we have this awful nature, well, I do sometimes, that when things are going wrong, I just, like, chop bits of myself off, and that idea actually came from me when I was younger.

"I was just going through that classic teenage bout of depression where you're not quite sure that you're depressed, so I just bought random things and tried to quick fix myself, like just to buy things that would stick on me and maybe I'd feel better.

"And so that was an idea that I was saying, 'Well, what if she just chops off a piece of her for no reason other than just trying to fix something?' And then what that did is it made this whole character not care anymore and have hair that is ridiculous, and I loved that."

Florence - who previously starred in films such as 'Don't Worry Darling', 'Black Widow' and 'Little Women' - found it refreshing not having to think about her on-screen appearance.

She said: "I always love stepping into a role where I don't have to care about being camera beautiful or anything like that, I love not being able to have to think about that."

The actress was determined to approach the role in a sensitive way, and Florence feels "really proud" of her part in the movie.

She shared: "Of course, it's so hard doing something like this because you never want to offend anyone, you don't want to hurt anyone, you want to get it right - you end up battering yourself a little bit as well - but I'm really proud of it, I'm really proud of this work."