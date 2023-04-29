Mark Wahlberg's family are "thriving" in Las Vegas.

The 51-year-old actor and his family moved from Los Angeles to Sin City last year, and Mark has revealed that they're loving life in Vegas.

The Hollywood star - who has Ella, 19, Michael, 16, Brendan, 14, and Grace, 12, with his wife Rhea Durham - told E! News: "They love Vegas. I spent lots of time in Los Angeles pursuing my interests and my career and now it's time for them to pursue theirs. Everybody is thriving there - it's been great."

Mark has also watched some of his favourite artists perform in Vegas over recent months.

The actor shared: "I saw Adele, I saw Bruno Mars. I've seen quite a few shows and been to lots of great restaurants. There's so much to do in Vegas and it's so exciting."

Last year, Mark explained that he was moving his family to Vegas to allow his kids to pursue their dreams.

The actor - who married Rhea in 2009 - suggested that the move made a lot of sense for his family.

During an appearance on 'The Talk', Mark said: "To be able to give my kids a better life and follow and pursue their dreams, whether it be my daughter as an equestrian, my son as a basketball player, my younger son as a golfer, this made a lot more sense for us."

Mark - who was born in Boston - also suggested that Vegas offers lots of new opportunities for himself and his family.

He explained: "We came here to just kind of give ourselves a new look, a fresh start for the kids, and there's lot of opportunity here. I'm really excited about the future."