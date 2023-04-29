Haley Lu Richardson feels "fortunate" to be part of the 'White Lotus' cast.

The 28-year-old actress feels particularly grateful to Mike White, the creator of the comedy-drama show, and Haley revealed that she really loved filming the series in Sicily, too.

Speaking to E! News, she recalled: "I would just open my eyes and look around and we were on some Sicilian cliff during the sunset, and I'd be like, ‘Wow, I'm like really, truly fortunate right now to just be here'.

"Not just working on this show, but I've been dying to work with Mike for years and the show is such a unique, incredible show to be a part of. Those moments were honestly probably the most incredible for me to just remember to be present and how lucky I am."

On the other hand, Hayley recently confessed that she struggles to be away from her family when she's shooting the show.

The HBO series follows a group of vacationers at a resort chain, and the show films in a different location each season.

The actress told Brit+Co: "I think I've always kept them in that like top priority spot. It's harder in those moments - I didn't see them for four or five months. But because they are such a huge priority for me - and I never really lose track of those connections even when I'm away - I feel their love, I feel them supporting me from afar, and I'm there for them as much as I can be from afar.

"It's kind of not even really a thought of how to keep time for them because it's more so in my mind: how do I do all the other stuff in my life like work, and travel, and all these obligations? Like, how do I fit that in around my actual life, which is these connections, these people that I truly love?"