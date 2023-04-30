Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito had a surprise reunion at the White House Correspondents' Dinner.

The former Governor of California and his 'Twins' co-star kicked off the annual event on Saturday (29.04.23) with a pre-recorded introduction video that also included the 'Terminator' actor's pony Lulu and his donkey Whisky.

In the video, which was broadcast by CNN, Danny fed the animals crackers and Arnold addressed members of the press and said: "You're actually doing the people's work. You're the ally of the people. So never, ever stop shining a light on the truth and informing the public...

"I'm very proud of all of you. And it's not just me and it's also Lulu and Whisky and my twin brother Danny DeVito, we're all proud of you!"

Danny, 78, joked: "I come over here and I'm going to get bit by a horse. That's the finger, ouch!"

His 75-year-old pal told the horse: "Good girl, good girl."

The pair then introduced White House Correspondents' Association President Tamara Keith, who fronted the celebrations live from the Washington Hilton.

Host Roy Wood Jr. then gave his opening monologue, and he made plenty of jokes about Donald Trump.

The 'Daily Show' star branded the former US President the "king of scandals" but joked the twice-impeached politician had been involved in "too many" scandals "to keep up with".

He added: "Keeping up with Trump scandals is like watching 'Star Wars' movies. You gotta watch the third one to understand the first one. Then you can't miss the second one 'cause it's got easter eggs for the fifth one.

"Donald Trump is the only politician whose scandals got spin-offs on Disney+!

"Just for a moment, can we just all acknowledge, can we just all be honest and say that the Trump arrest didn't hit like we thought it was gonna hit. We're so desensitised to scandals now that the Trump arrest didn't do what I thought it was gonna do.

"The Trump arrest was like a pot brownie you ate 4 hours ago. You're like, 'Do I feel justice? This don't feel like justice!' "

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden - who was joined at the dinner by his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, First Lady Kamala Harris and her husband Douglas Emhoff - showed he wasn't afraid to laugh at himself, with the 80-year-old Democrat poking fun at his age during his speech.

He said: "Look, I get that age is a completely reasonable issue."

Joking about the New York Times' jibes about his age, he added: "You might think I don't like Rupert Murdoch. That's simply not true. How can I dislike a guy who makes me look like Harry Styles?

"Call me 'old?' I call it being seasoned. You say 'I'm ancient,' I say I'm wise. You say 'I'm over the hill,' Don Lemon would say that's a man in his prime!"

And he quipped the evening would reflect his first two years in office.

He said: "I'll talk for 10 minutes, take zero questions and cheerfully walk away."

After joking about Trump, Elon Musk and Tucker Carlson, Joe mocked Fox News over their recently-settled lawsuit.

He said: "It's great that cable news networks are here tonight: MSNBC owned by NBC Universal, Fox News owned by Dominion Voting Systems.

"Last year, your favourite Fox News reporters were able to attend because they were fully vaccinated and boosted. This year, with that $780 million settlement, they're here because they couldn't say no to a free meal.

"And hell, I'd call Fox 'honest, fair and truthful.' But then I'd be sued for defamation!"

The annual event traces back to 1921 and is historically attended by members of the White House Correspondents' Association, as well as high-ranking politicians.

Notable other guests this year included Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, Julia Fox, Marc Consuelos and Kelly Ripa, Liev Schreiber, and Winnie Harlow.