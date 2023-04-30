Karen Gillan says Nebula is “starting to accept love” in ‘The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3’.

The ‘Jumanji: The Next Level’ star feels her character in the James Gunn-helmed Marvel flick is beginning to “heal a little bit” from the mistreatment she suffered at the hands of her late father, Thanos.

The 35-year-old actress told HeyUGuys.com: “So we met Nebula after, you know, the death of her father, Thanos, that we saw in ‘Endgame’.

“So she’s actually starting to heal a little bit from the trauma inflicted by her father, so she’s starting to accept love a little bit more. Maybe she’s able to show other people love, which kinda manifests in a slightly lighter personality. It’s like a weight has been lifted from her, and she’s slightly more humorous now and able to show emotion more.

Karen also admitted she is “lucky” to be involved in the movie.

While on the red carpet for the premiere of the film, she said “I was standing up on that jet, just looking out at the big, all of these people on the Avengers campus, and I was like, ‘We are so lucky that we get to experience this.’

“This is not a normal movie premiere. This is something so much bigger.”

“I’m appreciating every moment because I know this is also the final chapter and the last time we’re going to be doing this, so it’s kind of emotional, actually.

The ‘Gunpowder Milkshake’ star gushed about how the cast - which includes Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana and Bradley Cooper - is like “a family” after going through the entire trilogy together.

Karen said: “This really genuinely does feel like a family. We’ve been through so much, so many years together, so many movies, so many adventures.

“We are so close.”