Ryan Reynolds is still "speechless" about Wrexham AFC's return to the English Football League.

The 46-year-old actor co-owns the club with Rob McElhenney, and last weekend, the side secured promotion with a 3-1 win over Boreham Wood, and the 'Deadpool' star admitted "dumb luck" has helped the side secure league football for the first time in 15 years.

He reflected to 'Access Hollywood': “I’m still a little to be totally frank, speechless about. I mean, so many things had to go, right. That involved dumb luck.

“In addition to obviously putting in a pretty strong foundation over there at the club, but like a lot of things went right, things that you would never expect like another team being incredible this entire season, which created such a tension in not just Wrexham, I think globally as people who were watching Wrexham, but it’s been pretty remarkable journey.”

Rob added: “It was just an amazing run all the way through.”

The pair bought the Welsh side in 2020 and the 'Always Sunny in Philadelphia' star is pleased to be working with Ryan.

He said: “I knew we wanted to do something like this and I just reached out to Ryan because, he just seemed like the kind of person that I would want to, forge through this kind of endeavour with and, and also to build a relationship and that’s what we’ve done over the years."

The jubilant 'Free Guy' star had previously admitted his side's promotion-securing victory had left him "giggling and sobbing".

Ryan - who was joined at the game by Rob and fellow Hollywood star Paul Rudd - wrote on Twitter at the time: "Everything I own smells like champagne, beer and grass. I’m still somewhere between giggling and sobbing. This town and this sport is one of the most romantic things on earth. Thank you, @Wrexham_AFC (sic)"