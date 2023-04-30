Chris Evans would have gone into woodworking if he didn't become an actor.

The 'Captain America: The First Avenger' star has opened up about his life in a new interview to promote his Apple TV Plus film 'Ghosted' and revealed his other career option would have been carpentry if he hadn't found fame in Hollywood.

He told PEOPLE: "[If I wasn't an actor I would be] maybe building building something with my hands, some sort of carpentry woodworking's that sort of

thing."

In the interview he also spoke about his love life - revealing he's experienced being "pushed aside" by previous dates and says it's much worse

behaviour than disappearing.

He said: "I feel I've experienced something much worse [than ghosting]. I think I'd prefer being ghosted because you can make up any story you want.

"I've had the slow decline in text responses, and you just know the person is pushing you aside casually. You tell yourself a story, whatever you have

to do to get by."

However, Chris, 41, has bounced back and found love with Alba Baptista who he has been dating for more than a year.

He previously opened up to the magazine about the values he looks for in a partner, saying: "Confidence. Not so much what's on the outside, but your sense of self. To know and love yourself and be comfortable with who we are.

You can feel it when someone has it. I'm not saying I do, I hate myself,[laughs] so I fooled you all."

He added of relationships: "I don't like to argue, I don't like to raise my voice or any forms of manipulation. I think declarations of love are great;

I love love. I'm a bit of a sap like that. I like being sentimental, I cry pretty easily. At a good song, nice sunset, yeah, my emotions are bubbling."